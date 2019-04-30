Vagney Bradley

Professional Experience:
I was a general news reporter for the third-largest newspaper in the nation, the Houston Chronicle. During my time at the Houston Chronicle, I covered stories in education, government, lifestyle and entertainment. Additionally, I edited and produced video content for the digital platforms.
Before my time at the Houston Chronicle, I worked at the headquarters of CBS News in New York City. There, I worked as a liaison between network radio and affiliate stations, edited CBS This Morning audio, logged tapes, coordinated scripts, and researched stories with producers.
Hometown:
I was born and raised in the great, big city of Houston, Texas!
Education:
I received my bachelor’s degree in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin. At the University of Texas, I studied all aspects of journalism and communication. My focus areas included broadcast, print, and radio.
Family:
My mother and father both live in Houston, Texas. My one sibling, my sister, lives in Orange County, California with her husband and baby boy.
Hobbies & Interests:
My hobbies and interests include reading fictional and non-fictional books, learning and practicing Spanish and American sign language, and of course shopping! Retail therapy is the best therapy.
Favorite Books/Music:
My favorite book since childhood has been Shel Silverstein’s Where the Sidewalk Ends. My choice in music is eclectic. I enjoy smooth jazz, R&B, and music from the 80’s and 90’s.
Like Best About the Lowcountry:
Three words: Shrimp and Grits.
Most Interesting Assignment:
Thankfully, my job as the Lowcountry Weekend producer, reporter, and host allows me to explore the Lowcountry, so most of my assignments are really interesting! Some of my most interesting assignments to date include sailing the Charleston Harbor on a private tour on a catamaran and ziplining through tall trees at 750 feet in the air out in Awendaw!
