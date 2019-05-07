Myrtle Beach mayor signs letter supporting bill to bring Panthers to SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is one of five mayors who signed a letter, urging senators to support a bill that would help bring the Carolina Panthers to South Carolina.
The professional sports team incentive bill, also known as the Panthers bill, identifies what the state recognizes as a professional sports team in order to be eligible for job tax credits and job development credits.
For a professional sports team to qualify for the following tax credits, they must bring a certain number of jobs to the state, as well as meet a certain payroll for those jobs. In this case, the Carolina Panthers must bring 150 jobs and meet a $190,000,000 payroll.
The passage of the bill is a requirement needed for the Carolina Panthers to relocate their headquarters and practice operations. The South Carolina House passed the bill in March.
Along with Bethune, the mayor of Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Rock Hill signed the letter.
“Each of our cities are hubs for tourism, which has spurred tremendous economic growth in our communities, and in return, the state,” the letter states. “At its core, the opportunity provided to the City of Rock Hill by the Carolina Panthers is a result of, and integral to, the continued growth of this economic engine.”
The letter goes on to say that the passage of the bill will also attract future sports programs and events that will create an even greater economic impact.
“It’s not just the Panthers who are the winners by the passage of this legislation – it’s the people of South Carolina.
If the Senate passes the bill, Gov. Henry McMaster would have the final say on the bill becoming law. McMaster has already sent a letter to state senators urging them to pass the legislation.
