Folly Beach City Council proposing changes to golf cart permits, parking

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - Folly Beach City Council Officials are proposing changes to golf cart permitting and parking laws during their monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says the updates are needed to keep up with state regulations but to also lower the amount of reckless and ill-permitted drivers on the island.
This update would impact Folly homeowners, renters, and rental companies with golf carts.
Their goal is to clarify the period considered to be daylight hours, specify the permit quantity and location that’s required, prohibit golf cart permits to be used as residential parking passes, and increase the cost of rental golf cart permits.
Goodwin says some of those rules are similar to ones the city already has in place.
The current rules for driving hours is that golf carts are not allowed to be on the road “during daylight hours,” but the new wording is that the carts are only allowed on the road “sunrise to sunset."
The regulations are different for “low speed vehicles." They are faster and have seat belts, mirrors, signals, and headlights, making them similar to a car. They can be driven after dark with the same laws that apply to cars.
The specific permit quantity and location is an update for both golf carts and low speed vehicles. Currently, one permit decal is required in a visible place on the cart. The new rule would require two permits decals per cart. One on the left rear fender and one on the left front.
Golf cart permits also would not be able to be used as residential permit passes.
Gooodwin says he wants to stress that those are not the same thing, and that driving a golf cart/low speed vehicle is not a free pass to park anywhere you want. The cart should not be parked on private property, should have all four tires off the road, and the driver should pay the meter or fee if parked in a space that requires that.
David Chandler, owner of Folly Beach Golf Carts, says he has seen an increase in negligence by tourists when it comes to cart renting. He says many of them receive tickets by the Folly Beach Police because they are treating the cart as if they don’t still have to abide by the laws.
“They park wherever they want and do what they want. Sometimes when people come to the beach, they lose their inhibitions and act like Folly doesn’t have laws or rules. We do,” Chandler said.
Chandler says he doesn’t mind paying a higher rental permit fee since it means his carts will still be legal and ready for use. The 50-cart fleet owner says he just wants people to follow the rules and have fun.
“Before something bad happens, I want some rules established,” Chandler says. “I want guidance and principles put in place, so everyone is safe.”
Goodwin says these changes are small but specific so that nobody questions the difference between right and wrong.
These changes are up for a first reading during the May 14 council meeting at 7 p.m. in Folly Beach Town Hall. If the changes pass through the first reading they will then move on to a second and potentially third reading. The third reading is at a later date and determines the final decision.
