Bowling alley, karaoke, and arcade coming to Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A new attraction is coming to Northwoods Mall offering bowling, karaoke, billiards and an arcade to the North Charleston shopping center.

Officials with CBL Properties announced on Tuesday that crews will begin construction of an amusement chain store called Round1 Bowling & Amusement.

The planned 46,000 square foot attraction is set to begin construction later this year, and is expected to open in 2020.

The company also announced another location opening in St. Louis, Missouri.

“The addition of Round1 will position both Northwoods Mall and South County Center as premier entertainment destinations for our customers in these markets and will draw visitors from the surrounding regions,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties.

According to a press release, Round1 began in 1980 and has grown into more than 100 locations in Japan. Currently, there are more than 30 location in the U.S. which includes locations in North Carolina and Georgia.

The first overseas expansion was in the United States when the company opened up its first statewide store in Industy, California in August of 2010.

“Round1 is a multi-entertainment activity complex company that offers bowling, an arcade, karaoke, billiards, food and drinks,” company officials said in a statement."

