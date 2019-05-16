SC Lottery
Deputies: Man downloaded, distributed multiple files of child pornography

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2019 at 12:16 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested and charged a man with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Brandon Hamilton Beiger is facing five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the affidavit, deputies served a search warrant on Beiger’s house Wednesday for an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a minor. During the search, investigators found a custom-built desktop computer that had multiple files of child pornography which included children engaged in sexual activity, the affidavit stated.

Some of the videos were also branded with a logo known to be associated with child pornography. Beiger downloaded these files back in January 2019, the affidavit stated.

The children in the videos were nude and between 12 and 14 years old, the affidavit stated.

