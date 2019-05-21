Bond set for man facing animal cruelty charge after more than 30 cats removed from home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man now faces an animal cruelty charge after police received a tip last month from neighbors who were concerned about vultures circling over a home.
Renzo Zanipolo, 62, received a $25,000 bond on the charge of ill treatment to animals, according to jail records, which state he was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday.
The charge stems from the discovery of a large amount of cats at a home in Charleston County.
North Charleston Police responded on April 28 to a home on New England Court where neighbors reported seeing vultures circling over the home, an incident report states. Responding officers reported a strong odor coming from the home.
Police say they were initially told eight cats were inside the home, but when officers said eight cats could not produce the amount of odor coming from the home, they were then told there were 25 cats inside.
Police were originally given permission to look inside the home and reported a hallway covered in urine and feces and were unable to get an exact count of cats, the incident report states.
The following day, additional officers responded to the home and counted at least 33 cats, the incident report states. At least 39 cats ended up being removed from the home, police say.
The Charleston Animal Society took in the cats, which faced numerous health challenges including malnourishment, parasites and other diseases.
Charleston Animal Society Director of Anti-Cruelty and Outreach Aldwin Roman said on Tuesday that they had a total of 57 cats after three of the cats had litters of kittens. Of those, one adult and one kitten had to be euthanized because of health issues.
Twelve of the remaining 55 have been adopted and 43 of the cats and kittens were waiting to be adopted, Roman said.
Anyone wishing to donate money to assist with their ongoing medical care may do so through Caitlyn’s Fund, Roman said.
Anyone interested in adopting or in fostering kittens until they are ready for adoption should come to the Charleston Animal Society located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston.
