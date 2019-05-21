Coroner identifies man who died following North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man who died in a shooting in North Charleston.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says Saquan Knight died from a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened Monday night in the area of Baker Avenue and Adair Street, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Witnesses reported seeing crime scene tape being placed around a portion of the street shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Shell casings were also spotted on the ground.
“The initial investigation indicates that an argument between three to four individuals took place prior to gunshots being heard,” Pryor said.
The investigation is ongoing.
