Students and neighbors mourn death of 9-year-old hit while riding bike to school

For those who contributed to the memorial along Webber, thank you. We ask that you use caution when visiting the site - we are concerned for your safety and ask that you not stand in the middle of Webber Street. Also, for those who have contributed to the GoFundMe and Meal Train accounts, thank you. Friends are hosting a fundraiser at Big Top Brewery on June 2 for anyone wanting to attend. Brentwood Elementary is also accepting donations at the school. We feel so blessed for everyone’s generosity and support.