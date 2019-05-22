Officials: Missing active-duty Airman found dead in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have confirmed a missing airman from Shaw Air Force Base has been found dead.
Jose Llanes, 28, was last seen by his family at his residence on Lynam Road around 10:30 p.m. on May 17. Officials said he was found Tuesday off of Relief Road, which is near Plowden Mill Road in Sumter around 8:30 p.m.
Llanes enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as an aircraft parts store journeyman.
He was stationed at Shaw AFB since March 2013.
“This is a heartbreaking day for our squadron family, and for everyone else who knew Jose,” said Lt. Col. Frank Fappiano, 20th LRS Commander. “It makes us want to pull those around us a little bit closer. Jose was a beloved teammate and friend, and his presence in our unit will be sorely missed. Our sincerest condolences go to Jose’s family, friends and everyone else affected by this terrible tragedy.”
The cause of Llanes’ death is unknown at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.