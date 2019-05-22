Extreme Heat For Memorial Day Weekend!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: SAT/SUN/MON

By Bill Walsh | May 22, 2019 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 4:03 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not much change on the way for our weather. Hot high pressure will be in control for the rest of the week and into the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80′s to near 90 Thursday, then get hotter for the weekend. Look for mid to upper 90′s Friday and near 100 Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day. On the beaches, expect temperatures about 10 degrees cooler.

THURSDAY: Very warm with lots of sunshine; HIGH: 89

FRIDAY: Hot and sunny; HIGH: 98

SATURDAY: Hot and sunny; HIGH: 100

SUNDAY: Hot and Sunny, HIGH: 100

MEMORIAL DAY: Hot and Sunny, HIGH: 100

Follow me on FACEBOOK: Bill Walsh-Live5News and TWITTER/INSTAGRAM: @billwalshtv

Have a great Thursday!

Bill Walsh

Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.