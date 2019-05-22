Extreme Heat For Memorial Day Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not much change on the way for our weather. Hot high pressure will be in control for the rest of the week and into the Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80′s to near 90 Thursday, then get hotter for the weekend. Look for mid to upper 90′s Friday and near 100 Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day. On the beaches, expect temperatures about 10 degrees cooler.