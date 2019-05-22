Berkeley Co. deputy at the center of two wrongful death lawsuits following deadly crashes

“When the police don’t follow the safety rules that we all have to follow and that they are being paid to enforce to protect us all, it causes a great potential for harm in the community,” said Mark Bringardner, the attorney representing Collins’ family. “Particularly when they are driving at speeds above the speed limit or they don’t have their lights and sirens on when they are supposed to and they’re taking advantage of the privileges that are afforded to law enforcement at times when it’s not appropriate, they can seriously injure or kill someone.”