Boeing SC announces change in leadership on 787 operations team

David Carbon, who has served as vice president of 787 Operations at BSC since 2016, is leaving Boeing and will be returning to Australia to care for his family. David departs Boeing having recently successfully completed the rate increase to 14 787s per month and at a time when our BSC 787 manufacturing operations are the healthiest they’ve ever been. David has worked tirelessly the past three years to improve our production system and help us achieve the highest widebody production rate in history. We are grateful for David’s many contributions to Boeing and the 787 program. We wish David the very best.