Boeing SC announces change in leadership on 787 operations team

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing South Carolina announced Wednesday that it will be making a change in its leadership team at its North Charleston plant.
David Carbon has served as the VP of Operations at Boeing SC since 2016. Spokeswoman Libba Holland said he will be returning to Australia to care for his family.
Carbon was also named in a recent lawsuit against the company by a former flight team worker Rich Mester, who claimed the company lied about a bird strike and later fired him. Holland added that Carbon’s departure is unrelated to the lawsuit.
Under Carbon, the 787 production jumped year over year from 2018 to 2019, according to the company’s first quarter earnings report. 36 787s were delivered in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 34 in the first quarter of 2018.
Among the largest orders delivered were 20 787 airplanes for Lufthansa, and 10 787 airplanes for Bamboo Airways.
Boeing released the following statement about his departure.
Today, we are announcing a change to the 787 and Boeing South Carolina leadership teams.
David Carbon, who has served as vice president of 787 Operations at BSC since 2016, is leaving Boeing and will be returning to Australia to care for his family. David departs Boeing having recently successfully completed the rate increase to 14 787s per month and at a time when our BSC 787 manufacturing operations are the healthiest they’ve ever been. David has worked tirelessly the past three years to improve our production system and help us achieve the highest widebody production rate in history. We are grateful for David’s many contributions to Boeing and the 787 program. We wish David the very best.
We will announce his successor soon, and in the interim Darrel Larson will lead 787 Operations. In the meantime, we thank our teammates all they do to deliver on commitments to our customers and to model the Boeing Behaviors every day.
