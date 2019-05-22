Bucs charge late, take Tuesday night matchup with Spartans

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Paced by seven innings of one-run ball from senior southpaw Cody Maw and rallies in the sixth and seventh innings, the Charleston Southern baseball team surged past USC Upstate 6-2 in Tuesday’s single elimination game from SEGRA Stadium and Big South Championships action.
Maw tossed 7.0 innings of one-run ball for the Bucs (22-34) allowing the CSU offense to get a read on USC Upstate (23-30) starter Trey van der Weide and scratch across four runs in the sixth before adding a pair in the seventh. The senior and Summerville, S.C. native also struck out a season-high eight hitters working around base runners and keeping the Spartans to just one tally.
Van der Weide had a no-hitter into the fifth before freshman Kyle Horton collected the first hit of the night. That got the offense going as the Bucs scored four in the sixth on four hits, capped by Horton’s two-run single to center field to erase the deficit and provide insurance.
Fellow freshman Max Ryerson delivered his 42nd RBI of the season on an infield single to tie the game at 1-1 before Josh Litchfield delivered the go-ahead hit and make it 2-1 before the Bucs added four-more insurance runs.
How They Scored
- USC Upstate cracked the scoreboard first in the third inning with a sacrifice fly and 1-0 lead, but Cody Maw spun a masterful seven innings to keep the Spartans to just that one run.
- It stayed at 1-0 until the Bucs finally cracked the hit column in the fifth then erupted for four in the sixth for their first lead.
- In the four-run frame, Max Ryerson collected his 21st two-out RBI of the season with an infield single to tie it at 1-1 then Josh Litchfield had an infield single for a 2-1 Buccaneer lead.
- It was all CSU from there as freshman Kyle Horton added two more with a single to center field and 4-1 Buccaneer lead then Jason Miller drove-home the fifth and sixth runs on a double to right center and 6-1 margin.
- USC Upstate would scratch across a run in the ninth, but senior Jamison Mobbs slammed the door with a strikeout to end the Spartan rally and move the Bucs to a date Wednesday with Radford.
News and Notes
- Cody Maw struck out a season-high eight USC Upstate batters Tuesday night tossing 7.0 masterful innings and allowing just one run.
- Tuesday’s effort also marked the 13th time Maw pitched at least five innings this season, doing so in each of his starts. Maw has also tossed at least five frames to 17-straight starts dating back to last season.
- Kyle Horton got the Bucs’ first hit of the night then added a huge two-RBI knock in the sixth to lead the Buccaneer offense with two knocks and two runs driven in.
- Leadoff man Reid Hardwick also smacked two hits on the day and scored a pair of runs in the comeback effort while senior infielder Jason Miller put the icing on the cake with two-run double in the seventh.
- The win gave CSU four-straight over the Spartans after a weekend sweep earlier in May and gives them a 4-1 series win.
Up Next
The seventh-seeded Buccaneers take on the No. 2 seed Radford Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN3 from SEGRA Stadium. CSU seeks their second win of the Big South tournament and a chance to play Thursday in the winner’s bracket.