Bucs charge late, take Tuesday night matchup with Spartans

Maw tossed 7.0 innings of one-run ball for the Bucs (22-34) allowing the CSU offense to get a read on USC Upstate (23-30) starter Trey van der Weide and scratch across four runs in the sixth before adding a pair in the seventh. The senior and Summerville, S.C. native also struck out a season-high eight hitters working around base runners and keeping the Spartans to just one tally.