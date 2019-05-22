Classroom Champions: Andrews High Track Team needs gear for traveling

Andrews, S.C. (WCSC) - They could be the next Olympic gold medalists, but first, they have to get out of high school.
Students on the track and field team at Andrews High School in the Georgetown County School district love to compete, but they need some equipment to potentially bring home the gold.
"With Andrews being such a small town, a lack of funding for athletics has always been a really big problem for us. With always having basic equipment for the bare essentials, but I feel like with better equipment, we can win more and do more," student Joseph Blake said.
And that’s why Andrews High School nurse, Theah Miller, voluntarily took on some responsibilities with the track team. She wants to make sure the students train effectively and stay healthy, by avoiding injury.
She placed a request on the Donors Choose website for items that would allow students to properly store and transport their track and field gear.
Currently when the students travel, they carry their shot put and discus in their hands. So a double roller bowling bag and a starting block cart, would make it easier.
"Not only would the cart keep our starting block together, it would keep them preserved and in good condition for all the future runners at Andrews High School," student Dennis Myers said.
The team is still $462 from crossing the finishing line of its goal. But a charity will match every dollar donated. So once your donations reach $231, the project will be fully funded.
So on your mark, get set, go, and click here, to help the Andrews High School track team.
The Donors Choose website collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
