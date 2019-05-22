Sheriff’s office: Summerville man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, fatally stabs man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a Summerville man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and fatally stabbing a man.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Mazen Alabsa.
His arrest stems from an incident early Wednesday morning when deputies responded to a report of a burglary on the 500 block of Maries Lane in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County,
When deputies arrived on scene, a witness came out of the home and told them a victim was inside of the residence with stab wounds.
“The witness on scene told deputies her ex-boyfriend broke into her residence and began stabbing a male in her home,” BCSO officials said."When the female in the home woke up, the suspect fled the residence."
A report states the victim was transported to an area hospital after the stabbing incident where he later died from his injuries.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.
The coroner’s office said the victim was pronounced dead at 3:07 a.m. and an autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.
