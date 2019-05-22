Deputies searching for missing 18-year-old

Ja'Quan Collins was last seen Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | May 22, 2019 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 3:20 PM

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who disappeared Tuesday.

When he was last seen, Collins was driving a silver, four-door 1998 Honda Accord. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

Ja’Quan Terrence Collins, 18, was last seen in the area of Mount Zion Road. His family told deputies he has not returned phone calls.

Collins is described as a black male, 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 110 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “JaQuizzy.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

