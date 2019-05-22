Gamecocks season ends with loss to LSU in SEC Tournament

The Gamecocks' season comes to a close with the loss to the Tigers. LSU struck first with a solo home run from Josh Smith to lead off the bottom of the first, but the Gamecocks answered with a five-spot in the second. Brady Allen reached on a one-out single and went to second as George Callil went to first on catcher's interference. Both runners scored on Chris Cullen's double to the gap in left. Cullen came home on Andrew Eyster's single to left and two runs came across as Luke Berryhill singled to center.