Group working to decrease homelessness, increase affordable housing in Lowcountry

“We were working collaboratively with homeowners and property managers to try to make available housing for those who may be experiencing homelessness,” added City of Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg. “The primary focus is housing first and that’s why we asked landlords and property managers to [come] today, to share with them programs that we can assist tenants in their relationship with their landlord, and in case they need help and assistance and being able to stay in a home once they find one.”