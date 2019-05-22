Group working to decrease homelessness, increase affordable housing in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing brought together Lowcountry landlords and property managers on Wednesday to talk about tackling regional homelessness.
The group also talked about the housing needs of those working to transition out of homelessness, and the services offered to help people going through the transition.
Presenters at the meeting said North Charleston has one of the highest eviction rates in the country. A representative from Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services said they work with many clients on unlawful evictions as well as the withholding of security deposits.
The Lowcountry Continuum of Care also presented at the meeting to talk about services available to help people battling homelessness and service available to landlords who can help those people find a place to live.
“We were working collaboratively with homeowners and property managers to try to make available housing for those who may be experiencing homelessness,” added City of Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg. “The primary focus is housing first and that’s why we asked landlords and property managers to [come] today, to share with them programs that we can assist tenants in their relationship with their landlord, and in case they need help and assistance and being able to stay in a home once they find one.”
Many of these housing assistance programs are in need of volunteers. If you are interested click: here.
You can also join Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor, Will Haynie, for a night of music to support the Homeless to Hope Fund.
