Here’s how to sniff out spy cameras in Airbnbs

"These are the most popular WiFi units because you plug it in and that's it," said Glarner, pointing out the cameras that appear as larger USB chargers. "You can see it on your phone, you can copy it on your phone if you see a video you like, but it still records to the micro SD card if you want it to. These are easy because they run off of the power supply. You don't do anything but plug it in and sync it to your WiFi."