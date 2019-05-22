Hospital, police host safe disposal event for unused, expired medications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The year’s fifth drug takeback event hosted by Roper St. Francis Healthcare and the Charleston Police Department gave people the chance to safely discard unused and expired medications Wednesday.
Prescription drugs can be dangerous and addictive if not properly handled and stored. Medications that are flushed or sent to landfills in the trash can enter the water supply. Officials say the Drug Take Back is also vital to removing excess opioids and other harmful drugs from households where young people can access them.
"Charleston County had the highest number of overdose deaths in South Carolina for 2017," Julie Lawrence, a Clinical Pharmacist for Roper St. Francis, said. "Compared to the national number, we are 2.5 times the death rate for opioids for 2018. So we still have some work to do."
So far, more than 300 pounds of medication have been collected.
"We're hoping to collect at least 1,000 pounds by the end of the year," Lawrence said.
If you missed the take back, below is a list of locations that will take your old medication year round.
- MUSC Public Safety, 101 Doughty St., Charleston, 843-792-4196.
- Charleston Center, 5 Charleston Center Dr., Charleston, 843-958-3300
- Charleston Police Department, 180 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston, 843-270-2427
- Tidewater Pharmacy, 421 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant, 843-375-6310
- Mount Pleasant Police Department, 100 Ann Edwards Ln., Mount Pleasant, 843-884-4176
- Delta Pharmacy, 162 Seven Farms Dr., Daniel Island, 843-471-2870
- Walgreens Pharmacy, 8395 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, 843-207-1578
- CVS Pharmacy, 5215 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, 843-767-4500
- Walgreens Pharmacy, 1120 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-821-7531
- Hanahan Police Department, 1255 Yeamans Hall Rd., Hanahan, 843-747-5711
You may want to call before visiting to check for hours at individual locations.
