Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/21)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Did not play in an 11-4 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .213 with 7 HR’s and 18 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk and a run scored in a 10-3 win over Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .214 with 6 HR’s and 21 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Game PPD. The Stratford alum is batting .300 with a HR and 6 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-3 with 2 walks and a K in a 4-3 win over Norfolk. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .152 with a HR and 9 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 5-2 win over Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 37 K’s in 41 innings
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2.1 innings giving up 3 hits, 2 runs with 2 walks and 1 K in a 9-8 loss to Portland. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.70 ERA and 17 K’s in 19.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
