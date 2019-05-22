Mom, investigators appeal for help to solve daughter’s 5-year-old murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the Lowcountry’s most high-profile unsolved murder cases is back in the spotlight.
June 7 will mark five years since 19-year-old Ariel Morgan was killed during a gunfight at party in Moncks Corner.
Investigators say she was not the intended target.
On Wednesday, Ariel Morgan’s mom chose Stratford High school’s football field as the location to honor her daughter as the anniversary of her murder approaches.
Ariel graduated from the school and also was a cheeleader there.
Ariel was shot while attending attending a party at a house on Tish Lane. Berkeley County deputies say gunfight broke out and Ariel was caught in the crossfire and killed.
There were more than 800 people at the party.
To this day, no one has come forward.
Kendra Morgan-Stevens carries around an urn containing her daughter's ashes with the promise she will find the killer.
“They have tried everything that could possibly do to solve Ariel’s case. But we also know it’s the community that can help. This whole ‘No snitch’ code is what’s preventing Ariel’s case from being solved,” Morgan-Stevens said.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says the case has not gone cold and that investigators have gotten bits and pieces of information.
“We got a few of the dots but we need a few more to do what we need to do to solve the case,” he said.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4412.
