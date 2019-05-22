Mount Pleasant nursing home faces wrongful death lawsuit amid history of problems

“The Medicare website currently lists this information for Mount Pleasant Manor: the facility has had no complaint inspections between 4/1/18 to 3/21/19, there have been no complaints in the past three years that resulted in a citation, and the number of times in the past three years a facility-reported issue resulted in a citation is 0," Mount Pleasant Manor Administrator Bruce White said. “The facility’s most recent DHEC survey in February 2019 resulted in two citations which is below the state and national averages. The staff at Mount Pleasant Manor take pride in the facility and the services provided to our residents and their families.”