Police: Bicyclist struck by drunk driver in downtown Charleston dies from his injuries

“Drivers are reminded to always pay attention while operating a motor vehicle for vulnerable roadway users and to share the roadway with all users,” Charleston police officials said."The bicyclist in this collision was traveling lawfully in the roadway when he was struck. This collision is another tragic example of a traffic fatality that could have and should have been prevented. There is no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel while impaired and to not pay attention for others sharing the roadway."