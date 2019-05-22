Police: Bicyclist struck by drunk driver in downtown Charleston dies from his injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a bicyclist who was struck by a drunk driver in downtown Charleston earlier this month has died from his injuries.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the man succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as 67-year-old Harry Gilbert from Charleston.
Investigators arrested 23-year-old Gabriela Bennett of Mount Pleasant on the night of the collision and charged her with felony driving under the influence after police say she showed signs of impairment on a field sobriety test which was given to her during the investigation.
Authorities say the incident took place on May 12 at 9:30 p.m. on King Street between Sheppard Street and Engel Street.
The bicyclist was transported from the scene to the Medical University of South Carolina.
“Drivers are reminded to always pay attention while operating a motor vehicle for vulnerable roadway users and to share the roadway with all users,” Charleston police officials said."The bicyclist in this collision was traveling lawfully in the roadway when he was struck. This collision is another tragic example of a traffic fatality that could have and should have been prevented. There is no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel while impaired and to not pay attention for others sharing the roadway."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.