Police respond to reported robbery at Summerville Dollar General

By Patrick Phillips | May 22, 2019 at 2:35 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 4:57 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery at a Dollar General store Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. at the store at Dorchester and Old Trolley Roads, according to Summerville Police Lt. Shaun Tumbleston.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence and officers with their weapons drawn at the scene.

It is not clear whether anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

