Police respond to reported robbery at Summerville Dollar General

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery at a Dollar General store Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. at the store at Dorchester and Old Trolley Roads, according to Summerville Police Lt. Shaun Tumbleston.
Witnesses reported a heavy police presence and officers with their weapons drawn at the scene.
It is not clear whether anyone is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.