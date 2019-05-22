Prioritize Mt. Pleasant in attendance zone deliberations for new high school, mayor says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - In a letter dated Tuesday morning to the District 2 School board, Mount Pleasant mayor Will Haynie urged board members to put students who are citizens of the town ahead of those who live in other cities.
The Charleston County School District is currently considering 12 different maps for attendance zones.
“It does not seem fair for students of other municipalities to be considered as though they belong to a single municipality or a single neighborhood that deserves special treatment,” Haynie wrote in part. “Our students all belong to one municipality and some neighborhoods in much closer proximity to each other than the students of the nearby islands stand to be divided by some of the plans being considered. Please do not divide our one community for the sake of two other, independent municipalities who have students who live further apart from each other than Mount Pleasant students who stand to be sent miles away."
The district has been researching options for almost a year, based on student enrollment numbers, building capacity, traffic patterns, and student socioeconomic demographics. Haynie also wrote in the letter that he is concerned about commute times and traffic patterns as well as how it will impact public services.
At a meeting in early May in which parents were able to give feedback on two of the maps being considered, some parents also voiced concerns about kids being split up.
They expect to make decision about the attendance lines by this August.
