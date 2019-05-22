Six workers transported to the hospital after chlorine leak from rail car in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say six facility workers were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure following a chlorine leak from a rail car in Charleston on Wednesday.
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say crews responded to a rail car at LanXess on the upper peninsula.
Hazmat crews responded to the scene, and the leak was quickly stopped, according to CFD officials. Fire officials say the issue was cleared around 3:30 p.m. and employees returned to work.
LanXess officials said at 12:50 p.m., a rail car containing chlorine was being disconnected when chlorine was released.
A report states that there was a visible vapor cloud, which dissipated within 15 feet of the rail car lasting for 15 minutes.
In addition, company officials said the sirens at the site were activated and all employees were sheltered in place.
“LANXESS has reported this release to the local authorities,” company officials said in a statement."Six employees showed signs of minor irritation to the respiratory system and were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina as a precautionary measure. At this time, the cause of the release is unknown."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.