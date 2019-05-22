Vote deferred on Waterfront Park hotel in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A vote for a new hotel near the Waterfront Park in Charleston was deferred Wednesday night.
The plans call for 225 rooms hotel and a 400-foot expansion of the park.
The new portion of the park will be 15 feet wide. There will be benches, gardens, and fountains. There will also be more intimate seating. The park will be owned by the city but constructed by the hotel.
Besides bedrooms, the hotel will have a cafe, some ground-floor retail, a restaurant, a rooftop terrace, and a spa. All of it will be open to the public.
The project is being developed by Lowe Enterprises which expects construction to start later this year.
The group is hoping to open the hotel in 2021.
