Cardiac Bucs rally again, take down Radford in extras Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Facing a 2-0 deficit in the ninth inning, Charleston Southern rallied for a pair of two-out runs to force extra innings before prevailing 8-3 in 13 frames over No. 2 seed Radford Wednesday in Big South Championships baseball action.
A plethora of Buccaneers (23-34) played the role of hero in the comeback effort over Radford (29-26) jumpstarted by 3.2 innings of relief from Eddie Hiott to Payton Holdsworth’s three hits and two RBI’s to Max Ryerson’s two doubles and RJ Petit’s 5.0 innings for the win in relief.
Radford jumped to an early 1-0 lead on J.D. Mundy’s RBI double, then added on for another in the fourth to make it 2-0, but a bases-loaded and nobody out situation only succumbed to one Highlander run as Hiott stranded the bases loaded.
CSU hung around in the late innings before stringing together clutch at-bats in the ninth to tie it –the big blow coming from Payton Holdsworth’s single to right scoring Kyle Horton to tie it at 2-2 and force extras.
Holdsworth played the role of hero again hitting his first career home run for a 3-2 lead in the 12th, but the Highlanders had an answer in the bottom half pushing across one to extend the contest.
It was all Bucs in the final frame as five runs came across, all sparked by a leadoff hit-by-pitch and walk. Max Ryerson promptly doubled to right, then Josh Litchfield singled home a runner, Jack Delongchamps drove home a runner and Reid Hardwick laid down a safety squeeze bunt.
How They Scored
- Radford scratched the first run across thanks to a two-out RBI double from J.D. Mundy for a 1-0 lead through three innings.
- The Highlanders would add another in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead, but CSU was able to get out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam and strand three runners to keep within striking distance.
- Kyle Horton drove home the first Buccaneer run on a double to right then scored the tying run on Payton Holdsworth’s RBI single to bring it to 2-2. Both came with two outs in the ninth inning facing their final out and potential shutout loss.
- Payton Holdsworth then launched his first career homer to leadoff the Buccaneer 12th inning before the Highlanders answered in the bottom half.
- The offense erupted in the 13th inning tallying five runs to break the game open and secure their second win in as many days in comeback fashion.
News and Notes
- Charleston Southern’s win in 13 innings Wednesday tied the Big South record for longest game in the tournament, matching an old feat the 2000 Buccaneers held in their tournament run to a Big South Championship appearance.
- Jaret Bennett, Eddie Hiott, Tyler Weekley and RJ Petit all combined to hold the Big South’s best home run-hitting team inside the yard and to just three runs on two extra base hits.
- Max Ryerson and Kyle Horton both scored twice in the win while Horton and Payton Holdsworth paced the offense with a pair of three-hit days and two RBI’s.
- Jason Miller kept extending his lead on the single-season walk record collecting two more including a four-pitch free pass in the five-run 13th.
- Wednesday also marked the second extra-inning affair versus the Highlanders in 2019 and was the second such contest for CSU in the tournament over the last two seasons.
Up Next
Charleston Southern looks to continue their run for glory Thursday afternoon as they take on regular season champion Campbell at 12:30 p.m. from SEGRA Stadium. First pitch is slated for ESPN+ with the Bucs seeking to take down the top seed.