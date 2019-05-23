Chants Hit Four Home Runs in 13-4 Win Over No. 1 Texas State

Senior first baseman Zach Biermann’s (2-for-4, 2 HR, BB, 4 RBIs, 3 runs) two home runs mark the fifth time this season that a Chant has blasted multiple home runs in a game. Biermann joins Kieton Rivers (vs. UNCW, March 27 and against Georgia Southern, April 20), Kyle Skeels (at South Alabama, April 6) and Mike Koenig (at UTA, May 10), as Chants that have hit two home runs in the same game this year.