Clark Pitches Tigers Over No. 7 Cardinals 7-1 in ACC Tournament

Clark (9-2) was masterful to earn the win, as he retired the first 22 batters of the game and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning. He threw just 92 pitches and gave up two walks with three strikeouts. Clark was aided by an outstanding defensive performance behind him, including a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch by Jordan Greene in shallow right field in the eighth inning to preserve his no-hit bid. Reid Detmers (11-3), the 2019 ACC Pitcher-of-the-Year, suffered the loss, as he gave up six hits, five runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Two of his three losses this season have come against the Tigers.