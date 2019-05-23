Coastal Conservation League cuts ribbon on new headquarters

“As we mark 30 years of conservation success in South Carolina, the Coastal Conservation League is excited to open a new set of doors to our community,” Laura Cantral, Executive Director of the Coastal Conservation League, said. “Our headquarters at 131 Spring Street will serve as a gathering place for all who want to collaborate on new opportunities and local and statewide challenges together. On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Mashburn Construction for transforming this historic gem into a bright, modern space that signals our next great chapter and commitment to Charleston and the Lowcountry.”