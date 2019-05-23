Coastal Conservation League cuts ribbon on new headquarters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The ribbon is cut and the doors are officially open to the new headquarters of the Coastal Conservation League.
Dozens of people gathered on Thursday for the ribbon cutting ceremony and a tour of the new location.
The new headquarters is located at the intersection of Spring Street and Ashley Avenue in downtown Charleston. It’s about two miles away from their old location which was off of East Bay Street.
“As we mark 30 years of conservation success in South Carolina, the Coastal Conservation League is excited to open a new set of doors to our community,” Laura Cantral, Executive Director of the Coastal Conservation League, said. “Our headquarters at 131 Spring Street will serve as a gathering place for all who want to collaborate on new opportunities and local and statewide challenges together. On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Mashburn Construction for transforming this historic gem into a bright, modern space that signals our next great chapter and commitment to Charleston and the Lowcountry.”
The Conservation League is an environmental advocacy and conservation nonprofit that works to protect South Carolina’s coastal resources and communities.
Through the 1950s, the building at 131 Spring Street served as an automobile service station. In 2004, Mashburn renovated the space and added 3,000 SF, transforming it into a flower shop and operating center for Tiger Lily Florist.
To ready the building for its next role as home to the Conservation League’s Charleston team, Mashburn undertook a full interior renovation to convert retail and production space into an open-concept office that can accommodate as many as 35 staff. The new headquarters now features two conference rooms, an exposed ceiling with all-LED hanging lighting, a full kitchen and compost bin, and a shower for staff who walk or bike to work.
In an effort to preserve the building’s original character and nod to its history, Mashburn also restored three arched service station bays inside the building into meeting and work space.
“This project was the definition of a truly collaborative build. We were fortunate to be able to work with Laura and the team at Coastal Conservation League and their interior designer, Hunter Floyd, to build them a place that they can grow in for years to come,” Paul Mashburn, CEO of Mashburn Construction, said.
Officials are still working to figure out what the final price tag was on the project.
