Federal indictment targets 14 for counterfeit cash conspiracy impacting Lowcountry businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fourteen people have been federally indicted for making and using counterfeit cash at more than two dozen businesses, many of them in the Lowcountry.
The crimes date back to October 2018.
Federal court documents said 14 people were involved in a conspiracy to create fake $20, $50 and $100 bills and pass them off as real money to buy things or obtain genuine cash as change.
The fraudulent money impacted some businesses in North Carolina and Georgia, but most of the incidents targeted Lowcountry stores and hotels.
Court documents said the counterfeit cash was created at homes in Summerville and elsewhere.
The 14 people indicted face federal charges related to conspiracy and counterfeiting.
