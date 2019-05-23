FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat expected through Memorial Day weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures during the Memorial Day weekend could hit the century mark, prompting the Live 5 First Alert Weather team to declare First Alert Weather Days for Friday through Sunday.
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says highs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday could reach 100 degrees as a high pressure system remains over our area.
Heat index values, which measure how hot the weather feels based on the combination of temperature and humidity, will also be high, Walsh said.
“Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 Thursday, then get hotter for the weekend,” Walsh said.
If you’re planning on spending part of the weekend at the beach, Walsh said to expect temperatures there to be about 10 degrees cooler.
The National Weather Service says maximum heat index values could reach 105 degrees or higher Sunday through Wednesday afternoon. The agency issues heat advisories when heat index values reach at least 105 degrees.
Hospitals like Bon Secours Roper St. Francis Healthcare urge people to use caution and be aware of the risks of heat-related illnesses.
Heat stroke is one of the leading cases our doctors see during busy summer weekends, hospital spokesman Brian DeRoy said. It is more severe than heat exhaustion, which has symptoms including weakness, rash, muscle cramps and even the beginnings of heat stroke.
ER physician Dr. Steven Feingold says heat stroke is a severe disorder that causes neurological problems, such as headaches and confusion.
“When you have something affecting the brain, that’s a medical emergency," Feingold says. “You need be evaluated and cooled down immediately.”
Besides confusion or neurological symptoms, when someone stops sweating, that can also be a warning sign, he says.
“When you’re sweating, that’s your body’s cooling mechanism.,” Feingold said.
To avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke:
- Limit exposure to the heat – stay in a cool environment and use fans to reduce the temperature.
- Stay hydrated – consistently drink water throughout the day.
- Limit alcohol use – it disrupts the body’s mechanisms for cooling itself and dehydrates.
- Morning coffee dehydrates you, don’t drink too much of it.
- Babies are at the highest risk because they can’t sweat as much and sunscreen is not recommended under six months. Best advice: keep them cool and out of the sun.
First Alert Weather Days are designed to give you notice of important weather information.
They are declared for major weather events like impacts from hurricanes, the likelihood of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, as well as disruptive weather like excessive heat or cold.
