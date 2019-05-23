RECORD HEAT Possible this Holiday Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for the heat! Highs will top off in the upper 90’s, close to 100 in spots, throughout each afternoon into the holiday weekend. The warmest day will be on Monday with highs around 100 very likely for quite a few areas. Our only rain chance will be on Saturday afternoon as a few scattered showers pop up, but most spots will remain dry through the hot weekend. Stay hydrated, take breaks in airconditioned spaces, and give your pets plenty of water and shade if they must be outside. Stay safe and cool! Temperatures will remain in the 90’s next week with no rain chance.