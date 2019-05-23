Judge orders Trident Medical Center to pay $55K to family of woman who died at hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has ordered Trident Medical Center to pay out $55,000 to the husband of a woman who died in the hospital’s emergency department.
The settlement itself was approved Tuesday in Charleston County court.
According to the settlement agreement, Eleanor Bilton got sick at home and went to the emergency room on July 22, 2017. Her husband, Lee, contended that the blood values taken in the emergency room were suggestive of acute anemia, also known as an abrupt drop in the red blood cell count.
Emergency room doctors didn’t find an internal bleed or rule one out during the emergency room visit. Doctors then gave Eleanor Bilton the blood thinner Lovenox when Bilton was bleeding internally and the medicine should not have been given to her, according to the order.
The proper procedures and protocols for Lovenox weren’t followed, the order stated.
Bilton then bled out at the hospital later that afternoon and died on August 3, 2017 after numerous medical procedures to try and save her, according to the order.
The order stated that the medical center disputes Lee Bilton’s claims, but wanted to resolve the matter.
The medical center agreed to pay the $55,000 in a lump sum.
When reached Thursday morning for a statement, a spokesman for the medical center had no additional comment.
