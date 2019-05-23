Live 5 Scambusters: Privacy Awareness Week

Tech support scams are another common way scam artists convince you to hand over personal information. You may get a pop up ad or an email alerting you of a virus attack. The alert may include a number to call or a link to click to connect to tech support. These alerts are not real and will connect you to a scammer who may convince you to give them remote access to your computer. This would allow them to install malware and steal personal information. Contact your software company directly if you’re concerned.