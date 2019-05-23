Lowcountry groups meet to prepare for hurricane season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Emergency Management Department met with dozens of other county leaders on Thursday for a disaster exercise.
The goal was to talk about how each department prepares for the threat of a tropical storm and how they respond once it makes landfall.
“I think it’s important that our leadership understands what types of services and challenges we’re going to experience in response to a major disaster situation,” Director of Emergency Management, Mario Formisano, said.
Discussion also revolved around evacuation routes, sandbags and shelters. One concern brought up was the lack of a special needs shelter and how the county can help people with special needs who need transportation to a shelter. The concern for most people in Dorchester County is the flooding that can occur days after a hurricane hits.
If you would like more information about services and resources, the county is hosting a Hurricane Preparedness Expo on June 1 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. You can read more about it by clicking: here.
