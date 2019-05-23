Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/22)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 3-4 with 3 doubles (9), a walk and a run scored in a 7-5 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .226 with 7 HR’s and 18 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-5 with a double (6), HR, RBI and run scored in a 6-5 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .220 with 7 HR’s and 22 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 2-4 with a K in an 8-2 loss to Kansas City. The Stratford alum is batting .333 with a HR and 6 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a K in an 8-4 win over Norfolk. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .168 with a HR and 10 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 10-4 loss to Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 37 K’s in 41 innings
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 3-2 win over Portland. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.70 ERA and 17 K’s in 19.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
