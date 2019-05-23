Mount Pleasant community divided over new high school attendance line debate

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant community is divided after plans change for who gets to attend the new high school.
The new Lucy Beckham High School will open in Mount Pleasant for the 2020-2021 school year. The Charleston Constituent District 2 Board of Trustees has been working on a dozen proposals for attendance lines.
On Wednesday, the board voted to move forward with three proposals that could decide which neighborhoods get zoned in for the new high school.
According to the CCSD website, the first option, also known as proposal B-1, would send students in the following neighborhoods to the new school: all neighborhoods zoned to attend Belle Hall Elementary, James B. Edwards Elementary, Mount Pleasant Academy and neighborhoods zoned to attend Whitesides Election that are south of the IOP Connector and west of the Intracoastal Waterway.
The second option, (C-2) would send the following students to the new school: neighborhoods zoned to attend Belle Hall Elementary, James B. Edwards Elementary and Mount Pleasant Academy. Also all residents of Sullivan’s Island and all Mount Pleasant neighborhoods zoned for Whitesides Elementary that are south of Venning Road, but not including the area east of Rifle Range Road and north of Venning Road. (This option moved forward with some amendments)
The third option, (D) would still include all neighborhoods zoned to attend Belle Hall Elementary, James B. Edwards Elementary and Mount Pleasant Academy. It would also include all residents of Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms. Only a portion of neighborhoods zoned for Whitesides Elementary would be zoned in for the new high school.
Some people zoned for Bells Hall Elementary say they’ve been rezoned several times with their middle schools, and feel like they can’t get a straight answer as to what will happen to their kids.
Meanwhile, other parents zoned for Whitesides Elementary question why a small part of their neighborhood isn’t included in any proposal.
Shari Saffer, a parent in the Seaside Farms neighborhood says she wants to be included in the plans.
“Splitting off some kids who are literally across the street from kids they have known their whole lives makes it difficult,” said Saffer.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie has also urged board members to make students who are citizens of the town, a priority when deciding the zoning changes.
“We might be looking at Mount Pleasant students who live very close together, being split into different schools and we don’t think that’s fair to the 87,000 people in Mount Pleasant,” Haynie said.
The board hopes to make a final decision by early June.
