One year later, Folly Beach reports fewer crashes after lowering speed limit

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost one full year after reducing the speed limit on the island, Folly Beach officials say there have been fewer crashes.
In May of 2018 Folly Beach officials proposed a resolution to have the speed limit reduced from 30 mph. It passed, and now the speed limit is 25 mph on the entire island.
Folly Beach Public Safety says 220 crashes were repeated the year before the change was made. A year after the change was made that number went down to 140.
Public Safety officials are asking Memorial Day visitors to be mindful of the new speed limit this weekend.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.