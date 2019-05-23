Police arrest 16-year-old on murder charge in deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 16-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection with a Monday night shooting.
Officers arrested the teen Thursday afternoon, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor. The boy’s identity is not being released because of his age.
The teen was arrested at a home on Clements Avenue, Pryor said.
The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Baker Avenue and Adair Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a man who had been wounded. Crews took the victim to an area hospital where he died overnight.
Pryor said investigators learned an argument between three to four people took place prior to gun shots being heard.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified Saquan Knight, 19, as the man who died in the shooting.
The teen was being held pending an appearance before a bond court judge Friday morning.
