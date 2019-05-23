Police looking for runaway Lowcountry teen

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police want the public’s help to find a teenager who ran away from home.
Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Latif Tyrick Keitt Moore. He stands approximately 6-foot-0 and weighs 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing white shoes, blue jeans and an unknown color shirt in Georgetown on May 17. It’s believed he may be in the Orangeburg area.
Anyone with information about where Moore is located is asked to call the central dispatch non-emergency number at 843-545-4335 or 911 in the case of an emergency
