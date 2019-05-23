Project aims to better prepare Sullivan’s Island for storms, lower electrical bills

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island is set to replace all six pumps that are responsible for getting wastewater from homes to the treatment plant.
Some of the newest pumps were installed in the 1960s, while others have been around even longer. The replacement is being done so water will keep flowing in the case of major flooding events or earthquakes, according to Greg Gress, the town’s general manager of water and wastewater.
“These pumps are way beyond their useful life,” Gress said. “It’s about resilience.”
The new pumps will be submersible and flood proof. They’ll also be more efficient, which will help lower electrical costs for residents on Sullivan’s Island.
The whole project could cost up to $3.5 million, but a better estimate will be known once engineers start their full design process. That’s expected to start after the town’s water and sewer committee approves one of the three possible replacement plans.
On Thursday, the committee will get their first look those plans. After designs are completed, then construction can begin, and that could start as early as next year.
According to Gress, during that time it should be a “seamless transition,” so there should be no interruption to service for those on the island.
