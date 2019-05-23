Radebaugh announces addition of Nimley to men’s basketball coaching staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern head men's basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh is welcoming back another one of the Buccaneers' all-time greats to the coaching staff as he announced the addition of Saah Nimley as an assistant coach on Wednesday morning.
Nimley takes the place of former teammate Arlon Harper who left CSU following the 2018-19 season to pursue other professional opportunities.
"We are excited about welcoming Saah home to Charleston Southern," Radebaugh said. "Saah was one of the most efficient, dynamic, inspirational and successful players ever to wear a Charleston Southern University uniform. What he did at Charleston Southern as a player was truly amazing. Saah was a point guard/leader who had the unique ability to bring out the very best in his teammates."
Nimley, a 2015 CSU graduate, is the Bucs' all-time assists leader and third-leading scorer. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native remains the only player in Big South Conference history with over 1,800 points and 500 assists. He made his pro debut with Nevezis Kedainiai, a Lithuanian team, in the Baltic League in 2015-16.
"I'm very excited and also very grateful for the opportunity given to me to come back and coach at the school I attended and played at," Nimley said. "I just hope to make the same lifelong impact on these young players that my coaches made on me during my time here."
Nimley played catalyst to one of the most successful stretches in CSU men's basketball history. He led the Bucs to NIT berths in 2013 and 2015. As a freshman in 2011-12, Nimley finished as runner-up for Big South Freshman of the Year honors as CSU captured its first winning season in 16 years.
Radebaugh is looking forward to Nimley bringing back the same passion and excellence to the bench that he brought to the court.
"We are very excited about Saah bringing that same excellence to his coaching career," Radebaugh said. "Saah has always had a strong desire to be a college coach. We are thrilled about what he will bring to our players as a mentor and coach."
Nimley capped his CSU career with a magnificent senior campaign in 2014-15, earning Big South Player of the Year honors after ranking fourth nationally in both scoring and made three-pointers per game. His performance also garnered him Honorable Mention All-America status from the Associated Press. Nimley scored 30 or more points seven times and was the only player in the nation to record four consecutive 30-point efforts.
Charleston Southern is coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history as the Buccaneers picked up the first postseason tournament win in program history as CSU went to the CIT Second Round.
The Bucs return a talented roster with 12 veterans returning to the floor in the upcoming season, including an All-Conference performer in Phlandrous Fleming, Jr., as well as an All-Freshman selection in Dontrell Shuler.