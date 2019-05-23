Report: SC ranked 6th for most dangerous state for Memorial Day travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - ASecureLife released a report detailing the top 10 safest and most dangerous states for Memorial Day travel, ranking the Palmetto State sixth on the dangerous list.
The organization looked at fatal car crash statistics between 2013 and 2017 to determine where states ranked in terms of driving safety for Memorial Day. Based on their findings, Memorial Day was the third-deadliest holiday for car travel over the few years that were analyzed, with 1,819 fatal car accidents. Independence Day was first with 2,151 fatal crashes and Labor Day was second with 1,903 deadly accidents.
ASecure Life also provided safety tips for driving for Memorial Day such as taking care when driving at night, slowing down while driving, wear a seatbelt, don’t drive impaired and drive defensively. According to a 2018 AAA report, there will be nearly 2 million additional travelers over Memorial Day weekend and travel delays on major roads are expected to be up to three times longer than normal, with the busiest days being Thursday and Friday (May 23-24).
May traffic fatalities increased between 2016 and 2017 from 2,871 to 2,980 but decreased over Memorial Day weekend from 398 to 355.
Seven of the 10 most dangerous states on the list have a D or F road safety grade from the National Safety Council.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.