Stowers Smacks Two Homers as Charleston’s Slide Continues in Asheville

The RiverDogs came on the doorstep of forcing a bottom of the ninth inning for a second straight game but came up short. Five straight men reached to open the inning, including an error that allowed Stowers to reach for a fourth time, scoring Lockridge, and an RBI single from Frederick Cuevas. That would be as close as Charleston would come as manager Robinson Cancel yanked reliever Raymells Rosa for Jake Bird, who finished the game off for his first save of the season. The right-hander induced a game-ending double play off the bat of Eduardo Navas.