Top seeded Camels cut Buccaneer momentum, take matchup of unbeaten teams

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Charleston Southern jumped on the board early for the first time in the 2019 Big South tournament, but a five-spot from the top-seeded Camels shifted the momentum before going on to hand CSU their first loss of the week.
Ryan Stoudemire and Jason Miller smacked back-to-back doubles for an early CSU (23-35) lead, but Campbell (32-19) flexed their muscle for five in the bottom half of the first before tallying runs in the middle innings and taking it 20-7 Thursday.
Stoudemire, Miller and Javon Martin all three had two hits for the Bucs, but every time the offense got a rally going Big South Pitcher of the Year Michael Horrell dug-in for key double play balls or strikeouts.
How They Scored
- Back-to-back doubles from Ryan Stoudemire and Jason Miller got the Bucs on the board first to carry a 1-0 lead into the bottom half off the Big South’s Pitcher of the Year.
- That lead was short-lived though as the Camels answered with five runs on five hits, scoring their first three before the Bucs recorded an out.
- Charleston Southern scratched across two in the third to cut the margin to 5-3 Campbell thanks to a pair of hits and an error.
- Campbell answered with one in the third and one in the fourth to match their largest lead of the day at 7-3 through four innings.
- Three-more runners would cross the plate for the Camels in the fifth extending their lead to 10-3 through five innings.
- CSU cut back into the deficit with a two-out single from Javon Martin to make it 10-4, but a two-run double in the bottom half of the sixth put the Camels ahead by eight. Campbell would go on to score nine runs in the inning and cruise down the stretch.
News and Notes
- Ryan Stoudemire, Jason Miller and Javon Martin all had two-hit days to lead the CSU offense accounting for six of the team’s X hits.
- The loss sets up a rematch with No. 2 seed Radford Thursday night in an elimination game. CSU took down the Highlanders Wednesday 8-3 in 13 innings moving to 2-0 before Thursday afternoon.
Up Next
CSU gets a rematch with Radford Thursday night with first pitch slated for 7:30 p.m. from SEGRA Stadium.