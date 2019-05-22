WATCH LIVE: Prosecution rests, defense to begin in Day 7 of trial for SC man accused of 2014 murder of his 5 children

(WARNING: Explicit language may be used during testimony)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The prosecution has now rested in the trial of a South Carolina man accused of killing his five children in 2014.
The trial of a man accused of murdering his five children now enters Day 7 as testimony continues in Lexington County.
Timothy Jones Jr., is facing five counts of murder after his five children were killed in 2014.
On Tuesday, jurors heard from digital forensic analyst Mike Phipps, who recovered evidence on Jones’ cell phone detailing every phone call, text message, and internet search he made on his phone from Aug. 28 until Sept. 5, 2014.
Jurors also heard from a pair of SC Department of Corrections employees who recalled Jones’ arrival Kirkland Correctional Institution in September 2014.
Jones is pleading guilty by reason of insanity.
The defense is expected to begin presentations today following a break for the jury.
