You Paid For It: Upcoming fireworks shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While this Memorial Day weekend marks one of the busiest holidays of the year, Isle of Palms City Council is already looking ahead to Fourth of July celebrations.
This month, IOP City Council voted to approve a $25,000 contract to Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics for this year’s July 4th fireworks display.
It’s the last year of a three-year contract with the company.
The Interim City Administrator anticipates an additional $45,000 of additional expenses needed for overtime to manage the crowds.
This expense is funded by an Accommodations tax grant.
Last year, Lowcountry towns and cities spent more than $100,000 on Independence Day events across our area.
The $33,000 show at Patriot’s Point was funded with accommodations tax grants from Mt. Pleasant and City of Charleston.
Summerville’s show cost $15,000.
The City of North Charleston, which says is is the largest fireworks show in the state, spent $35,000.
Goose Creek, Folly Beach and the Riverdogs also traditionally have fireworks shows on the holiday.
